EPS for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Expected At $0.73; Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) Shorts Lowered By 33.19%

Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to report $0.73 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 13.10% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. AMN’s profit would be $34.06 million giving it 19.04 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s analysts see -5.19% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 69,855 shares traded. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has declined 11.18% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AMN News: 03/05/2018 – AMN Healthcare 1Q EPS 87c; 23/04/2018 – DJ AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMN); 05/04/2018 – Nurse Executives Say Nurse Shortages Erode Patient Care and Staff Morale: Survey; 03/05/2018 – AMN HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS 81C, EST. 79C; 19/04/2018 – AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC AMN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits AMN Healthcare; 09/04/2018 – AMN Healthcare: Bought MedPartners for $195M; 03/05/2018 – AMN HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $522M, EST. $519.5M; 05/03/2018 2018 Country Doctor Of The Year Spans 50 Years Of Care In Eupora, Mississippi; 11/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — AMN Healthcare Services, Inc./

Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) had a decrease of 33.19% in short interest. CYTX’s SI was 152,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 33.19% from 227,800 shares previously. With 695,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s short sellers to cover CYTX’s short positions. The SI to Cytori Therapeutics Inc’s float is 1.2%. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.0064 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2077. About 444,450 shares traded. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) has declined 71.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTX News: 28/03/2018 Enrollment Completed in ADRESU Clinical Trial of Cytori Cell Therapy™ for Stress Urinary Incontinence; 28/03/2018 – Enrollment Completed in ADRESU Clinical Trial of Cytori Cell Therapy™ for Stress Urinary lncontinence

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company has market cap of $4.60 million. The firm primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments.

More notable recent Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CYTX) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cytori to Present New Strategic Direction – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cytori Will Become Plus Therapeutics, Inc. – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cytori Announces New Annual Stockholders Meeting Date for June 27 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cytori Announces New Annual Stockholders Meeting Date for July 11 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It has a 21.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O??Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution for four to eight weeks under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.