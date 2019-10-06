EPS for Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Expected At $0.07; Beck Mack & Oliver Upped Its Wabtec (WAB) Position

Analysts expect Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) to report $0.07 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 70.83% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. AMKR’s profit would be $16.27 million giving it 35.29 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Amkor Technology, Inc.’s analysts see -275.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 1.24 million shares traded or 47.41% up from the average. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has risen 2.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 Amkor Technology Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AMKR SEES 2Q LOSS/SHR $2 TO EPS $10, EST. EPS 12C (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Amkor Factories Receive Key Automotive Certification; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 10c; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Sees Smartphone Market Remaining ‘Somewhat Muted’ in 2Q; Demand Solid in Other End Market; 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 5C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology 1Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $600 MLN

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased Wabtec Corporation (WAB) stake by 4.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc acquired 38,048 shares as Wabtec Corporation (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 880,748 shares with $63.20 million value, up from 842,700 last quarter. Wabtec Corporation now has $12.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $65.49. About 977,263 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 19,285 shares to 159,097 valued at $6.32M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 41,918 shares and now owns 1.09 million shares. Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) was reduced too.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider DeNinno David L bought $193,530. 16.97M shares were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, worth $1.19B on Friday, August 9. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests owns 61,872 shares. New Jersey-based Redwood Cap Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owns 1.45M shares. Central Fincl Bank And has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 10 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 33,999 shares. Webster Bank N A has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Shine Inv Advisory Services has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mason Street Advsr Limited has invested 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 33,506 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fmr Limited Co holds 2.29M shares. 77 were accumulated by Optimum Invest. American & Mgmt accumulated 0% or 82 shares. Hikari, a Japan-based fund reported 215,200 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 32 shares or 0% of the stock. Baillie Gifford And holds 0.31% or 4.05M shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $83’s average target is 26.74% above currents $65.49 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had 8 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 31. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $8900 target in Thursday, August 8 report. Buckingham Research downgraded Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) rating on Monday, June 24. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $8100 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) rating on Monday, September 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $9000 target.

