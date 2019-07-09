EPS for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Expected At $-0.34; First Washington Increased Otter Tail (OTTR) Position By $419,587

Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to report $-0.34 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.03% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -12.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 3.39 million shares traded or 11.48% up from the average. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 11.94% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 15/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Grewal Joins Amicus Briefs to Protect New Jersey Residents Against Sexual Orientation; 07/03/2018 Rep. Crowley: Declaraciones del Presidente del Caucus Demócrata Joe Crowley sobre la Presentación de un Amicus Curiae en Apoy; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Galafold Revenue at High End of $75M-$85M View; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss $49.9M; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O -WILL NOW PROCEED WITH PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT PROCESSES; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CURRENT CASH POSITION, OTHER PROCEEDS, SUFFICIENT TO FUND ONGOING FABRY AND POMPE PROGRAM OPERATIONS INTO AT LEAST 2021

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Cap Management Lc owns 314,597 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 2.22 million shares. Century Companies Inc owns 0% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 346,475 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc accumulated 95,115 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Financial Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 258,071 shares. Emory University holds 2% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) or 208,854 shares. Ghost Tree Limited Liability holds 4.79% or 1.30M shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The stated it has 122,920 shares. Moreover, Millennium Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). 8,186 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Co. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Engineers Gate Manager L P owns 22,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Com reported 210,268 shares stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amicus Therapeutics had 8 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) rating on Monday, February 25. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $20 target. The stock of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, January 17. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) rating on Monday, March 11. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $20 target.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. The Company’s principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.52 million activity. Another trade for 103,500 shares valued at $1.21M was sold by Crowley John F. Campbell Bradley L also sold $425,135 worth of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 53,269 shares valued at $641,061 was sold by Do Hung.

