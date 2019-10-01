EPS for AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Expected At $1.58; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Rotork PLC (LON:ROR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Rotork PLC has GBX 360 highest and GBX 280 lowest target. GBX 301.67’s average target is -2.91% below currents GBX 310.7 stock price. Rotork PLC had 24 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by JP Morgan. Peel Hunt maintained Rotork plc (LON:ROR) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Peel Hunt has “Buy” rating and GBX 360 target. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Berenberg. See Rotork plc (LON:ROR) latest ratings:

Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report $1.58 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 8.97% from last quarter’s $1.45 EPS. ABC’s profit would be $329.16 million giving it 12.99 P/E if the $1.58 EPS is correct. After having $1.76 EPS previously, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s analysts see -10.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.12. About 1.29M shares traded or 0.74% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.11 billion. The Company’s Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It has a 18.27 P/E ratio. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers.

Among 4 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is 6.55% above currents $82.12 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Wednesday, April 10. Morgan Stanley maintained AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) rating on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8300 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, June 3.

The stock decreased 0.26% or GBX 0.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 310.7. About 1.36M shares traded. Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

