EPS for AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) Expected At $-0.23; Shorts at Viacom – Class B (VIAB) Lowered By 7.57%

Analysts expect AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 30.30% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $1.42 EPS previously, AmeriGas Partners, L.P.’s analysts see -116.20% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.07. About 979,331 shares traded or 73.86% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Viacom Inc – Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) had a decrease of 7.57% in short interest. VIAB’s SI was 17.59 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.57% from 19.03M shares previously. With 4.51M avg volume, 4 days are for Viacom Inc – Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB)’s short sellers to cover VIAB’s short positions. The SI to Viacom Inc – Class B’s float is 4.92%. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 2.22 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Has Been Pressing for a Merger of CBS and Viacom; 25/04/2018 – Net income attributable to Viacom rose to $256 million, or 64 cents per share; 16/04/2018 – Comedy Central, Superfly and Another Planet Entertainment Announce Top Tier Additions to the Stacked Clusterfest Lineup; 10/04/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $26; 03/04/2018 – CBS has not made a formal offer to buy Viacom after social issues raised a roadblock in the talks; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM REAFFIRMING ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWTH IN 2H’18; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 03/04/2018 – CBS, Viacom merger talks hit roadblock over who will be Moonves’ second-in-command; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: JUST MADE FIRST MOBILE DEAL FOR PARAMOUNT PLUS SERVICE; 24/04/2018 – MTV Catapults to Thursday’s #1 Network in Primetime

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.70 billion. The firm creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It has a 7.74 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

Among 4 analysts covering Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Viacom Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital upgraded the shares of VIAB in report on Friday, March 29 to “Buy” rating. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Monday, February 25.

