EPS for Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Expected At $0.26; Cara Therapeutics Has 1.14 Sentiment

Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 49 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 43 decreased and sold their equity positions in Cara Therapeutics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 20.83 million shares, down from 22.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cara Therapeutics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 31 Increased: 30 New Position: 19.

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. The company has market cap of $6.40 billion. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. It has a 97.46 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada.

Analysts await Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.60 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Cara Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V.

Rho Capital Partners Inc holds 74.08% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. for 3.57 million shares. Dafna Capital Management Llc owns 143,611 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opaleye Management Inc. has 1.09% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The Israel-based Sphera Funds Management Ltd. has invested 0.55% in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn, a Minnesota-based fund reported 852,892 shares.