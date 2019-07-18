EPS for American Tower (REIT) Expected At $1.87; Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM)’s Sentiment Is 0.45

Analysts expect American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) to report $1.87 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 1.58% from last quarter’s $1.9 EPS. AMT’s profit would be $826.58 million giving it 27.91 P/E if the $1.87 EPS is correct. After having $1.84 EPS previously, American Tower Corporation’s analysts see 1.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $208.74. About 1.10 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.05, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 5 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 11 sold and decreased their positions in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 544,237 shares, down from 663,651 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How To Look At Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) A Healthy REIT? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s (NYSE:EARN) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Marijuana REIT Boosted Its Dividend 33%, but Is It a Good Income Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 149,000 communications sites. The company has market cap of $92.27 billion.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.72 million activity. $526,760 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by Lara Gustavo. 7,243 shares were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P, worth $1.19M. On Friday, January 18 the insider Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold American Tower Corporation shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young & Company reported 38,783 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Axa reported 430,182 shares. Lederer & Associates Invest Counsel Ca holds 0.41% or 2,210 shares. 81,082 are held by Barometer. International Ca holds 0.34% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 14,356 shares. Caxton owns 1,097 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt stated it has 15,424 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins stated it has 3.73% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Qci Asset Management has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 200 shares. Consolidated Investment Limited Liability stated it has 14,700 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 44,886 shares. Adelante Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.35% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1,695 shares. Liberty Inc stated it has 2.19% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bamco New York stated it has 97,828 shares.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.65. About 21,738 shares traded. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) has declined 5.98% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.41% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $152.37 million. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

More notable recent Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund declares $0.1813 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Minerd Sells His GGM Stake – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GGM: Monthly Paying 9.26% Yielder – Seeking Alpha” on February 03, 2017. More interesting news about Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “9.29% Yield For This Junk Bond Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Corporate Bond Market Is Getting Junkier – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.