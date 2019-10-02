EPS for American Superconductor (AMSC) Expected At $-0.37; Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Boosted Delta Air Lines Del (Call) (DAL) Position By $6.78 Million

Analysts expect American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) to report $-0.37 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 117.65% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, American Superconductor Corporation’s analysts see 19.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.76. About 57,106 shares traded. American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) has risen 75.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSC News: 21/04/2018 DJ American Superconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSC); 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (DAL) stake by 26.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stelliam Investment Management Lp acquired 121,000 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 585,000 shares with $33.20M value, up from 464,000 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) now has $35.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.42% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 9.49 million shares traded or 65.90% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP; 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY; 13/04/2018 – DAL: CANCELS ABOUT 150 REGIONAL FLIGHTS FOR SATURDAY; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER; 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Total Rev Per Available Seat Mile 16.77 Cents; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic

Among 7 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $69.75’s average target is 29.36% above currents $53.92 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Buckingham Research. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 27,463 shares. Gyroscope Cap Group Lc, Florida-based fund reported 155,339 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Redwood Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 297,196 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Earnest Ltd Co has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Llc reported 16,059 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Pggm Invs invested in 288,100 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Company owns 19,476 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First LP owns 400,445 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 302,997 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.1% or 34,306 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated has 1,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 63,960 were reported by Levin Capital Strategies Lp.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $167.36 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wind and Grid. It has a 5.79 P/E ratio. The Wind segment creates wind turbine systems and licenses these creates to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.