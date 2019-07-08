EPS for American Superconductor (AMSC) Expected At $-0.34; Goldentree Asset Management LP Trimmed Huntsman (HUN) Position

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased Huntsman Corp (HUN) stake by 13.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 198,095 shares as Huntsman Corp (HUN)’s stock declined 9.92%. The Goldentree Asset Management Lp holds 1.26 million shares with $28.29 million value, down from 1.46 million last quarter. Huntsman Corp now has $4.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 527,454 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q EPS $1.11; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282065 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES

Analysts expect American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) to report $-0.34 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 54.55% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.26 EPS previously, American Superconductor Corporation’s analysts see 30.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 115,995 shares traded. American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) has risen 62.79% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSC News: 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project; 21/04/2018 DJ American Superconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSC)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 11,410 shares to 100,265 valued at $19.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vistra Energy Corp stake by 223,800 shares and now owns 2.39M shares. Bausch Health Cos Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 32.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.01 per share. HUN’s profit will be $158.55 million for 7.40 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Huntsman had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Alembic with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, February 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 10 by Goldman Sachs.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity. The insider STRYKER DAVID M bought $38,028.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $214.70 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wind and Grid. It has a 7.7 P/E ratio. The Wind segment creates wind turbine systems and licenses these creates to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.