EPS for American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Expected At $0.05; SJW Has 1.4 Sentiment

SJW Corp (SJW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 74 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 53 cut down and sold positions in SJW Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 17.81 million shares, up from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding SJW Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 37 Increased: 58 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report $0.05 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. AMSWA’s profit would be $1.57M giving it 67.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, American Software, Inc.’s analysts see -37.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 14,251 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 lnbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 11/04/2018 – Logility Executives Honored as 2018 Provider Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive; 20/03/2018 – Logility Named a Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Recipient for the Eighteenth Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory Improvements; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory lmprovements; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSWA); 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning Excellence; 06/03/2018 Live Webcast: Logility Presents Accelerate Supply Chain Performance Using Advanced Analytics

Covington Capital Management holds 7.12% of its portfolio in SJW Group for 1.86 million shares. Water Asset Management Llc owns 52,512 shares or 4.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nuance Investments Llc has 2.99% invested in the company for 933,792 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.95% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 89,304 shares.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. It has a 37.18 P/E ratio. The firm also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. SJW’s profit will be $26.16 million for 17.67 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 42,110 shares traded. SJW Group (SJW) has risen 2.51% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO “MERGER OF EQUALS” WITH CONNECTICUT WATER; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – AMENDED AGREEMENT INCLUDES A NEW GO-SHOP PROVISION; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: SJW Stockholders Would Receive Superior Deal With CWT’s All-Cash Proposal; 27/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE URGES CTWS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST SJW PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service, Inc. to Combine in All-Stk Transaction to Create Leading Water Utility Co; 15/03/2018 – Following Transaction Close, SJW Shareholders Will Own About 60% of Combined Co, Connecticut Water Shareholders About 40%; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY ES.N OFFERS $63.50 PER SHARE IN CASH AND STOCK TO ACQUIRE CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC CTWS.O; 07/05/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water File Applications with Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and Maine Public Utilities Commission for Approval of Merger of Equals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold American Software, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Inc invested 0.26% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Parametric invested in 116,693 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 5,986 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com reported 2.04M shares stake. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 9,060 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com holds 11,602 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated reported 538,991 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 49,923 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 38,813 were accumulated by Invesco. American Century Cos has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 14,399 shares. 593 were accumulated by Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability Com. Bokf Na stated it has 26,223 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 835,936 shares. Arrowstreet Cap L P invested in 0% or 95,558 shares. 124,559 were reported by Stifel Fin.