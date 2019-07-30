EPS for American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Expected At $0.29; Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 154 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 120 decreased and sold equity positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The funds in our database now have: 163.31 million shares, down from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Starwood Property Trust Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 96 Increased: 98 New Position: 56.

Analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 25.64% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. APEI’s profit would be $4.81 million giving it 28.06 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, American Public Education, Inc.’s analysts see -9.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 57,128 shares traded. American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has declined 24.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical APEI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ American Public Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APEI); 06/03/2018 American Public Education Announces Participation in the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION-VOLUNTARY EARLY RETIREMENT PROGRAM TO RESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES, ABOUT 5% OF ITS NON-FACULTY WORKFORCE IN APEI DIV; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SEES 2Q EPS 29C TO 34C, EST. 29C; 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SAYS COMPANY COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION PLAN ON MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q Rev $75M; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q EPS 28c; 16/03/2018 – American Public Education to Cut 48 Jobs Under Voluntary Early Retirement Plan Announced in 10-K; 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION MARCH 12; 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS PROGRAM TO REESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES

Among 3 analysts covering American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Public Education had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 13. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report.

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus postsecondary education. The company has market cap of $539.88 million. The firm operates through two divisions, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It has a 24.68 P/E ratio. It offers 106 degree programs and 103 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

More notable recent American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is American Public Education, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:APEI) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is American Public Education (APEI) Down 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Public Education Earnings: APEI Stock Sinks Despite EPS Beat – Yahoo Finance” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Public Education (APEI) Down 17.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 12, 2019 : ZTO, BTG, AMPH, NTRA, COHU, CARA, EVRI, SENS, APEI, RC, TISI, CLNE – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold American Public Education, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 15.25 million shares or 0.83% more from 15.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment accumulated 0% or 1,323 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) for 29,900 shares. Moreover, Parkside Fincl Commercial Bank has 0% invested in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) for 30 shares. Victory Cap Management owns 10,995 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 30,714 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability invested in 22,429 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tudor Investment Et Al has 17,452 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 11,317 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested in 0% or 382 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Lc reported 0.07% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 459,501 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 103,687 shares. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 0% or 16,244 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 10,815 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Starwood Property Trust’s (NYSE:STWD) Shareholders Feel About The 10% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Twst.com published: “Starwood Property Trust Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Q1 includes $68.9M writedown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.14 million for 11.59 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.18. About 1.65M shares traded or 14.05% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 11/05/2018 – IWG PLC – CONFIRMS RECEIVED TWO SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS AND TDR CAPITAL LLP REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 5.64% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for 110,000 shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 820,869 shares or 5.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 4.89% invested in the company for 203,561 shares. The New York-based Shikiar Asset Management Inc has invested 4.36% in the stock. Barry Investment Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 595,988 shares.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $6.50 billion. It operates through three divisions: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. It has a 17.87 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.