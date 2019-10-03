EPS for American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) Expected At $0.80; China Automotive Systems (CAAS)’s Sentiment Is 0.5

China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.50, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 4 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 8 reduced and sold stock positions in China Automotive Systems Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 717,598 shares, down from 720,060 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding China Automotive Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to report $0.80 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 21.21% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. AMNB’s profit would be $8.91M giving it 10.96 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, American National Bankshares Inc.’s analysts see -8.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 14,103 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has declined 8.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services and products. The company has market cap of $390.68 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 21.11 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $404,480 activity. Shares for $112,630 were bought by MADDUX FRANKLIN W. 1,000 shares were bought by FARRAR JEFFREY W, worth $35,570. $35,070 worth of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) was bought by Pleasant Dan Miller on Thursday, July 25. $71,340 worth of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) was bought by Strader Hunter Gregg.

Analysts await China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.01 per share. CAAS’s profit will be $314,975 for 50.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by China Automotive Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% negative EPS growth.

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells automotive systems and components in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $63.00 million. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts. It has a 52.63 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services.