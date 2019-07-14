EPS for American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Expected At $1.15; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG)

Among 5 analysts covering Go-Ahead Group The PLC (LON:GOG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Go-Ahead Group The PLC had 17 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, June 6. The stock of The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by HSBC. Canaccord Genuity maintained The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Liberum Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, June 10 by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, February 22. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Monday, January 28 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Performer” on Friday, June 7. See The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) latest ratings:

Analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report $1.15 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $1.05 EPS. AIG’s profit would be $1.00B giving it 12.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $1.58 EPS previously, American International Group, Inc.’s analysts see -27.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 2.96M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board

Among 5 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. American International Gr had 15 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 20. Compass Point upgraded American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) rating on Friday, February 15. Compass Point has “Buy” rating and $56 target. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold American International Group, Inc. shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Invest Lc reported 1.01 million shares stake. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,997 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 14,800 shares. Moreover, Murphy Cap Mgmt has 0.31% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 46,917 shares. Lmr Llp has 0.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Van Eck Associate Corp holds 0% or 14,866 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Mason Street Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 124,044 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.11% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.02% or 153,432 shares. Diamond Hill holds 8.83M shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. High Pointe Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 1.19% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 20,260 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.19% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gateway Advisers Limited has 623,349 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt reported 0.19% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual clients primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company has market cap of $48.94 billion. The company??s Commercial Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers?? compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; aerospace, political risk, trade credit, surety, and marine insurance; and various insurance products for small and medium sized enterprises. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers liability, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cybersecurity risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity. Vaughan Therese M also bought $51,710 worth of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on Tuesday, May 21.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Consolidates Assumed Reinsurance Operations to Form Global Business AIG Re, Names Christopher Schaper CEO of AIG Re – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Life & Retirement Brings Consumers a New Level of Customization for Polaris Variable Annuities with Greater Flexibility, Personalization and Control – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

The stock increased 1.40% or GBX 30 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2166. About 50,017 shares traded. The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Imagine Owning Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) And Wondering If The 26% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. The company has market cap of 933.72 million GBP. It operates through three divisions: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. It has a 14.25 P/E ratio. The firm also offers rail replacement and other contracted services.