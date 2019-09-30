EPS for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Expected At $0.99; Lyft – Class A (LYFT) Sellers Increased By 1.19% Their Shorts

Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report $0.99 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. AEL’s profit would be $90.07 million giving it 6.10 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $1.09 EPS previously, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s analysts see -9.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 302,896 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors

Lyft Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:LYFT) had an increase of 1.19% in short interest. LYFT’s SI was 19.90M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.19% from 19.67 million shares previously. With 6.19 million avg volume, 3 days are for Lyft Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s short sellers to cover LYFT’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.84. About 3.78 million shares traded. Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells fixed index and fixed rate annuity products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. It issues fixed index annuities and fixed rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It has a 10.47 P/E ratio. The firm also offers life insurance products comprising traditional ordinary and term, universal life, and other interest-sensitive life insurance products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 81.22 million shares or 0.69% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock (NYSE:AEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock has $3200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.67’s average target is 22.76% above currents $24.17 stock price. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, June 14 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) rating on Friday, September 13. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $2700 target.

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $11.96 billion. The firm offers a multimodal platform that provides riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It currently has negative earnings. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.