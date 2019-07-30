EPS for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Expected At $0.95; Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report $0.95 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. AEL’s profit would be $86.35 million giving it 6.71 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s analysts see -2.06% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 639,630 shares traded or 40.23% up from the average. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has risen 2.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 192 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 188 sold and decreased their holdings in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 64.02 million shares, down from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Martin Marietta Materials Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 157 Increased: 121 New Position: 71.

Among 2 analysts covering American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Equity Investment Life Holding had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3000 target in Thursday, May 2 report. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares while 76 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 1.37% less from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 89,647 shares. Comerica Bank has 0.02% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 91,041 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Ameriprise Financial reported 0.02% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 439,970 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New Amsterdam Partners Ltd invested in 254,727 shares or 2.53% of the stock. 263,754 are owned by Legal General Group Public Ltd. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 33,050 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 1.31 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0.01% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.07% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 26,310 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) or 53,570 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 251,093 shares. State Street Corporation reported 2.86 million shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL).

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells fixed index and fixed rate annuity products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. It issues fixed index annuities and fixed rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It has a 8.15 P/E ratio. The firm also offers life insurance products comprising traditional ordinary and term, universal life, and other interest-sensitive life insurance products.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $223.99. About 566,975 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES

Harvey Partners Llc holds 9.83% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for 29,500 shares. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd owns 1.59 million shares or 6.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rr Partners Lp has 6.69% invested in the company for 279,500 shares. The New York-based Lomas Capital Management Llc has invested 5.56% in the stock. Lodge Hill Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 98,374 shares.

