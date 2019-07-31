EPS for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Expected At $0.95; Eog Resources (EOG) Shorts Down By 5.12%

Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report $0.95 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. AEL’s profit would be $86.32M giving it 6.83 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s analysts see -2.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 606,327 shares traded or 32.26% up from the average. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has risen 2.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B

Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) had a decrease of 5.12% in short interest. EOG’s SI was 11.47 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.12% from 12.09M shares previously. With 2.77M avg volume, 4 days are for Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)’s short sellers to cover EOG’s short positions. The SI to Eog Resources Inc’s float is 1.99%. The stock increased 2.55% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.06. About 3.55M shares traded or 4.66% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG Resources, Inc. shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broderick Brian C invested in 32,320 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.64% or 284,092 shares in its portfolio. Altrinsic Global Advsr Ltd Company holds 183,483 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Assoc stated it has 44,641 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Finemark State Bank Tru invested 0.07% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Lpl Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Franklin Res Inc reported 2.95 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 110 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management L P has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Paloma Prtnrs accumulated 32,029 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 0.88% or 138,620 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv owns 400,941 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.39% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EOG in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Equal-Weight”. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Susquehanna maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Susquehanna has “Hold” rating and $100 target. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, March 1.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $49.94 billion. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 14.61 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Among 2 analysts covering American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Equity Investment Life Holding had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares while 76 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 1.37% less from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Llc invested in 0% or 9,500 shares. Kennedy Cap invested in 323,654 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America De reported 1.31 million shares. 89,862 are held by Mackenzie. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 616,805 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp Inc has invested 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Comerica Bank holds 91,041 shares. Returns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 134,019 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Jefferies Grp Limited Com has invested 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 439,970 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd holds 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) or 123,390 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited has invested 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL).

