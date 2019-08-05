EPS for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Expected At $0.32; Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report $0.32 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. AEO’s profit would be $55.12 million giving it 12.16 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.89% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 2.15 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N CEO- DIGITAL SALES ROSE OVER 20% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER (CONF CALL); 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Net $94M; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Rev $1.23B; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

The stock decreased 3.20% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $162.64. About 1.41M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha" on July 29, 2019.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $117.02 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. It has a 17.2 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other clients in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "An Intrinsic Calculation For American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Suggests It's 42% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance" on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "5 Reasons I Bought American Eagle Outfitters Stock – Yahoo Finance" published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Green Growth Brands, American Eagle Agree On CBD Product Distribution Deal – Benzinga" on July 11, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive.