EPS for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Expected At $0.63; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)

Among 4 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. XPO Logistics has $7800 highest and $65 lowest target. $71’s average target is 1.97% above currents $69.63 stock price. XPO Logistics had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 5 report. Oppenheimer maintained XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) rating on Friday, April 5. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $65 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Monday, August 5. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Loop Capital. See XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 835,183 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do XPO Logistics, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XPO) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “XPO Inching Way Back Into The M&A Game, Jacobs Tells Analysts – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Michael Welch Dies; Had Co-Founded Forerunner Firm To XPO Logistics – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “XPO Logistics Wins Contract with JD Sports to Create an Integrated Warehousing, Transport and E-commerce Solution – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics Honored by Raytheon with EPIC Supplier Excellence Award – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.42 billion. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers freight brokerage, last mile, drayage, expedite, less-than truckload, intermodal, truckload, and forwarding services; and time-critical, time-sensitive, or high priority freight shipment services. It has a 24.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics segment provides contract logistics services, including engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions, omni-channel distribution, reverse logistics, transportation management, freight bill audit and payment, lean manufacturing support, aftermarket support, and supply chain optimization solutions to firms and government agencies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 0.87 in 2019Q1.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and makes driveline and drivetrain systems, and related components and chassis modules for the automotive industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $893.66 million. It offers axles, driveheads, chassis modules, driveshafts, power transfer units, transfer cases, chassis and steering components, transmission parts, electric drive systems, and metal-formed products that transfer power from the transmission to the drive wheels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, passenger cars, and crossover and commercial vehicles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.