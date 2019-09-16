EPS for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Expected At $0.34; XR ENERGY (XREG) Sellers Decreased By 56.85% Their Shorts

Analysts expect America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 13.33% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. AMX’s profit would be $1.11B giving it 10.82 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.’s analysts see 54.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 1.27M shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND

XR ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:XREG) had a decrease of 56.85% in short interest. XREG’s SI was 14,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 56.85% from 33,600 shares previously. It closed at $0.0007 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

XR Energy, Inc. is based in Irving,

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company has market cap of $48.05 billion. The firm offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It has a 36.8 P/E ratio. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.