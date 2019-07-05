EPS for Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) Expected At $0.17; Parametric Portfolio Associates Lowered Its Analog Devices (ADI) Holding

Analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.56% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. AMRC’s profit would be $8.15M giving it 21.65 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Ameresco, Inc.’s analysts see 750.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 51,023 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 35.38% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 05/03/2018 Ameresco Partners with Junction City School District for Energy Savings Performance Contract; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Rev $211.1M; 23/04/2018 – AMERESCO AMERESCO’S WOODLAND MEADOWS LANDFILL STATE-OF-THE-ART; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 Rev $765M-$800M; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.55 TO $0.65; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameresco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRC); 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 Rev $765M-$800M; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 3.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 53,425 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 3.32%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 1.35 million shares with $141.68 million value, down from 1.40 million last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $41.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $112.89. About 530,177 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021

Among 8 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. Piper Jaffray maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $125 target in Monday, February 11 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $126 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $452.47M for 23.13 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Pandora A/S Sponsored Adr stake by 102,911 shares to 293,639 valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped S&T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) stake by 9,819 shares and now owns 81,881 shares. Epam Sys Inc Com (NYSE:EPAM) was raised too.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $514,269 activity. $243,000 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by SEIF MARGARET K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.05% stake. Bridges Investment Inc reported 0.02% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 7,699 shares. Confluence Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.35% or 758,839 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Incorporated holds 6,160 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Parsons Capital Management Ri accumulated 15,717 shares. Riverbridge has 501,781 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.09% stake. Daiwa Secs accumulated 16,618 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 2,446 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 3,450 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 137,234 shares. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 40 shares. First Eagle Invest Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.21% or 4.24M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWS, SRE, FIS, ADI: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Analog Devices (ADI) Up 14% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Ameresco Inc (AMRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Percentage Of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ameresco (AMRC) Announces Doran Hole as CFO – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ameresco Offers A Good Entry Point Here – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameresco had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, March 7. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Oppenheimer.