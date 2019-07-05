EPS for Ameren (AEE) Expected At $0.83; Charter Trust Company Has Boosted By $461,768 Its American Tower Reit (AMT) Stake

Charter Trust Company increased American Tower Corp Reit (AMT) stake by 30.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Charter Trust Company acquired 2,344 shares as American Tower Corp Reit (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Charter Trust Company holds 9,924 shares with $1.96M value, up from 7,580 last quarter. American Tower Corp Reit now has $90.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $209.26. About 744,366 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 14.43% from last quarter’s $0.97 EPS. AEE’s profit would be $202.19 million giving it 22.98 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.78 EPS previously, Ameren Corporation’s analysts see 6.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 350,718 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 53,211 shares. 20,872 are owned by D E Shaw. Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 0.41% or 4.54 million shares. Cullinan Associate stated it has 0.74% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bartlett Lc stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru holds 0.29% or 407,468 shares in its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 1,640 shares. Ent Services Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Newfocus Fin Grp Ltd Llc holds 1,173 shares. Torray Lc reported 125,329 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0.03% or 1,660 shares. Boys Arnold And Co Incorporated holds 3,370 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Janney Cap Limited Com holds 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 2,396 shares. Heritage Wealth accumulated 206 shares. 549,909 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. $526,760 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by Lara Gustavo. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Tuesday, January 22. Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45M worth of stock.

Charter Trust Company decreased Ishares Msci Japan Etf stake by 5,556 shares to 17,350 valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 79,174 shares and now owns 710,844 shares. Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 7 by UBS. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Ameren Corporation shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Invest invested 1.08% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 1,333 are owned by Motco. United Cap Advisers Lc owns 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 17,175 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 453 shares. Dean Associate Lc holds 0.16% or 14,773 shares. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Nordea Invest Management Ab owns 11,028 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.3% or 3.86M shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation has 0.11% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 12,233 shares. M&T Bank holds 15,287 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bank has 0.02% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 53 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.58 billion. It operates through four divisions: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It has a 21.93 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses.

Among 2 analysts covering Ameren (NYSE:AEE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ameren had 9 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, February 11. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 12.