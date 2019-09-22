EPS for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Expected At $0.31; Gsi Technology (GSIT) Has 2.07 Sentiment

Gsi Technology Inc (GSIT) investors sentiment decreased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 29 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 14 trimmed and sold stakes in Gsi Technology Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 6.76 million shares, up from 5.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gsi Technology Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 12 New Position: 17.

Analysts expect Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) to report $0.31 EPS on October, 25.AMTB’s profit would be $12.25M giving it 16.20 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s analysts see -11.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.09. About 231,897 shares traded or 83.04% up from the average. Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMTB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation – Class A Common Stock has $1900 highest and $1800 lowest target. $19’s average target is -5.43% below currents $20.09 stock price. Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation – Class A Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, September 13 by Raymond James. The stock of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Wood. The stock of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking services and products to individuals and businesses in the United States and deposit, credit, and wealth management services international clients. The company has market cap of $793.73 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional. It has a 16.6 P/E ratio. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 9.07% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. for 447,182 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 80,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weber Alan W has 0.19% invested in the company for 58,000 shares. The California-based Eam Investors Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 200,000 shares.

The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 48,685 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) has risen 22.69% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT); 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c