EPS for Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) Expected At $0.97; Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT) Shorts Up By 1.96%

Analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report $0.97 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.00% from last quarter's $1 EPS. AMED's profit would be $31.08 million giving it 31.90 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $1.11 EPS previously, Amedisys, Inc.'s analysts see -12.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $123.79. About 381,681 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 54.80% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500.

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) had an increase of 1.96% in short interest. RVLT's SI was 1.59 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.96% from 1.56 million shares previously. With 49,200 avg volume, 32 days are for Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT)'s short sellers to cover RVLT's short positions. The SI to Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc's float is 13.22%. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.0124 during the last trading session, reaching $0.41. About 2.03M shares traded or 6.95% up from the average. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) has declined 92.88% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 97.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold Amedisys, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 33,073 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited holds 0.01% or 6,836 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated reported 274,309 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 0.01% or 5,132 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,662 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Axa reported 99,601 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc reported 12,887 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 11,700 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership invested in 2,868 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,627 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.24% or 95,361 shares.

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.97 billion. It operates through three divisions: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. It has a 33.33 P/E ratio. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.



Among 6 analysts covering Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amedisys had 12 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by SunTrust. Craig Hallum maintained Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) rating on Thursday, February 28. Craig Hallum has “Hold” rating and $124 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) rating on Monday, March 4. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $133 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. SunTrust maintained Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) rating on Thursday, March 21. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $145 target. The stock of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Benchmark on Tuesday, February 5. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, July 15.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, markets, and sells light emitting diode lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.64 million. The firm offers high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications.