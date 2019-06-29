EPS for Amdocs Limited (DOX) Expected At $1.05; Hyman Charles D Increased By $816,359 Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding

Hyman Charles D increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 7.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hyman Charles D acquired 15,403 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Hyman Charles D holds 226,205 shares with $12.15M value, up from 210,802 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $190.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 42.57 million shares traded or 215.95% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU

Analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report $1.05 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 8.25% from last quarter's $0.97 EPS. DOX's profit would be $143.98 million giving it 14.78 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.01 EPS previously, Amdocs Limited's analysts see 3.96% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.09. About 465,359 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500.

Among 20 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Oracle had 46 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $59 target. Raymond James maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $57 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 11. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Thursday, March 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, January 15. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6100 target in Thursday, June 20 report. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.