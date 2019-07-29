EPS for Amdocs Limited (DOX) Expected At $1.05; Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 19 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 18 reduced and sold stock positions in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 5.94 million shares, down from 7.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report $1.05 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 8.25% from last quarter’s $0.97 EPS. DOX’s profit would be $143.99 million giving it 15.34 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.01 EPS previously, Amdocs Limited’s analysts see 3.96% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $64.44. About 44,994 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.84 billion. The firm offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its clients to contextual and personalize interactions. It has a 25.08 P/E ratio. It also provides operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize mobile networks.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund for 591,959 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 1.07 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 42,749 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Doliver Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 12,600 shares.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 26,067 shares traded. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) has declined 12.89% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.32% the S&P500.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The company has market cap of $479.48 million. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It has a 45.51 P/E ratio. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.