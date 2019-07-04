EPS for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Expected At $0.05; Suntrust Banks Cut By $695,520 Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 17.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 24,840 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock rose 2.52%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 119,595 shares with $3.44 million value, down from 144,435 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $34.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 3.07 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP

Analysts expect Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report $0.05 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. ABEV’s profit would be $801.33M giving it 24.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Ambev S.A.’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.82. About 25.09 million shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. The company has market cap of $77.25 billion. The firm operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada divisions. It has a 27.39 P/E ratio. It offers beers primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Quilmes Cristal, Stella Artois, Pace??a, Taqui??a, Huari, Antarctica Becker, Beck, Leffe, Corona, B??ltica, Pilsen, Patricia, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Becker, Bud Light, Ouro Fino, Modelo Especial, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Hoegaarden, and Budweiser brands.

Suntrust Banks Inc increased Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) stake by 43,834 shares to 60,031 valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 7,072 shares and now owns 488,550 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,823 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Liability. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 1,293 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 1,587 shares or 0% of the stock. Income Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.7% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). International Limited Ca accumulated 128,000 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 3,786 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 13,427 shares. Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) has invested 0.14% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Great Lakes Advsrs reported 29,321 shares stake. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Da Davidson & holds 0.04% or 74,129 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma accumulated 13,844 shares. Markston Lc holds 0.3% or 90,558 shares. Natixis Advsr LP has 0.09% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 349,292 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 0.13% or 23,325 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $32 target. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity. Shares for $273,275 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I.