EPS for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Expected At $0.05; Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Has 0.56 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report $0.05 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. ABEV’s profit would be $789.34M giving it 25.25 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Ambev S.A.’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 36.34 million shares traded or 47.37% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video)

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (IIF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.26, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 9 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 16 cut down and sold positions in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 4.37 million shares, down from 4.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 4.29% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. for 2.98 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 54,645 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.4% invested in the company for 30,300 shares. The Connecticut-based Yakira Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.38% in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 14,040 shares.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 34,006 shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (IIF) has declined 15.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $279.16 million. The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of India.

