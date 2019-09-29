EPS for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Expected At $0.05; 3 Analysts Covering Nevro Corp. (NVRO)

Among 4 analysts covering Nevro (NYSE:NVRO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Nevro has $9000 highest and $5000 lowest target. $71.75’s average target is -15.00% below currents $84.41 stock price. Nevro had 7 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Friday, May 10 report. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Monday, August 12. The stock of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 10. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) on Friday, May 10 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Friday, August 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 9. See Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. ABEV’s profit would be $788.81 million giving it 23.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Ambev S.A.’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 12.86M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO

The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $84.41. About 298,242 shares traded. Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has risen 19.10% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.10% the S&P500. Some Historical NVRO News: 07/05/2018 – Nevro 1Q Rev $87.6M; 06/03/2018 Nevro Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NEVRO CORP NVRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Nevro Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Nevro Sees 2018 Rev $400M-$410M; 07/05/2018 – NEVRO REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 REVENUE; 07/05/2018 – NEVRO 1Q REV. $87.6M, EST. $89.4M; 14/05/2018 – Nevro Recognized as a “Best Place to Work” in the Bay Area; 07/05/2018 – NEVRO CORP NVRO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $400 MLN TO $410 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors.

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. The company has market cap of $73.99 billion. The firm operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada divisions. It has a 26.65 P/E ratio. It offers beers primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Quilmes Cristal, Stella Artois, Pace??a, Taqui??a, Huari, Antarctica Becker, Beck, Leffe, Corona, B??ltica, Pilsen, Patricia, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Becker, Bud Light, Ouro Fino, Modelo Especial, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Hoegaarden, and Budweiser brands.