EPS for Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Expected At $-0.07; Cna Financial Has Trimmed Innospec (IOSP) Holding

Cna Financial Corp decreased Innospec Inc (IOSP) stake by 43.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cna Financial Corp sold 7,000 shares as Innospec Inc (IOSP)’s stock rose 11.87%. The Cna Financial Corp holds 9,217 shares with $768,000 value, down from 16,217 last quarter. Innospec Inc now has $2.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 12,998 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 1.After having $0.01 EPS previously, Altus Midstream Company’s analysts see -800.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 159,246 shares traded. Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) has declined 46.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.63% the S&P500.

Cna Financial Corp increased Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 27,424 shares to 119,068 valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped National Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV) stake by 16,034 shares and now owns 71,195 shares. Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was raised too.

Analysts await Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. IOSP’s profit will be $26.95M for 20.92 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Innospec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. As of December 31, 2018, its assets included approximately 111 miles of natural gas gathering, 52 miles of residue gas, and 26 miles of natural gas liquids pipelines; 5 gas processing facilities; 2 lean gas facilities; and an NGL truck loading terminal with 6 lease automatic custody transfer units and 8 NGL bullet tanks. It has a 67.45 P/E ratio. The firm is based in Houston, Texas.