EPS for Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) Expected At $-0.25; Electron Capital Partners Cut By $9.51 Million Its Exelon (EXC) Stake

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, creates and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company has market cap of $33.90 million. The firm develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exelon has $5500 highest and $47 lowest target. $50.38’s average target is 11.46% above currents $45.2 stock price. Exelon had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Thursday, May 16. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $49.5000 target. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 10. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. SunTrust maintained the shares of EXC in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru reported 81.34 million shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.35% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.08% or 7,367 shares. National Pension invested in 0.21% or 1.09M shares. 12,020 are held by Trustco Bank & Trust N Y. Central Commercial Bank Tru Co invested in 1,985 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 56,694 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advsr Inc has invested 0.08% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corp reported 3,150 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 1.56 million shares. Blackrock invested 0.16% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Bancorporation Of America Corp De stated it has 0.11% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 1.26 million shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Company invested in 9,892 shares.