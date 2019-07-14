EPS for Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Expected At $0.08; Tortoise Capital Advisors Decreased Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) Position

Analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. ATUS’s profit would be $69.11M giving it 80.84 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Altice USA, Inc.’s analysts see -42.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.87. About 3.87M shares traded. Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has risen 41.86% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ATUS News: 29/05/2018 – ALTICE PORTUGAL SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMPETITION AUTHORITY’S DECISION; 08/03/2018 GILAT: ALTICE PORTUGAL PICKS GILAT FOR SATELLITE BACKHAULING; 29/05/2018 – Autoridade Concorrência chumba compromissos da Altice para comprar Media Capital; 15/03/2018 – Altice Europe 4Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR1.47B; 12/03/2018 – Altice enters into agreement for sale of international voice carrier unit; 29/05/2018 – ALTICE PORTUGAL SAYS NOT GOING TO PRESENT NEW MARKET REMEDIES FOR MEDIA CAPITAL DEAL AFTER COMPETITION AUTHORITY’S REJECTION; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANTICIPATED SPIN-OFF FROM ALTICE N.V; 19/03/2018 – EUR HIGH YIELD: Altice Notes Among Friday’s Biggest Gainers; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CEQUEL COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS l- ANNOUNCED PRICING OF OFFERING OF $1,050 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THEIR SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028 (CORRECTS; 14/05/2018 – Altice USA Declares One-Time Cash Dividend

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) stake by 15.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.08M shares as Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP)’s stock declined 4.13%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 5.86M shares with $158.09M value, down from 6.94M last quarter. Holly Energy Partners L.P. now has $3.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 132,419 shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.42% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Holly Futures Co. Ltd. On Other; 01/05/2018 – HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT TRUCK LOADING RACK IN ORLA; 29/05/2018 – Klick Health’s Holly Henry & Sensei Labs’ Tara Vanderloo recognized on 2018 PM360 ELITE 100; 28/03/2018 – `The Americans’: Will Holly Taylor Inherit the Family Business?; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – To some, board games can be a simple reprieve from the stress of life – but to Travis and Holly Hancock they’re more than that; 16/03/2018 – CA Senate Dems: March 16, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell urges high school juniors and seniors to apply NOW for free youth; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners Announces Delaware Basin Diesel Supply Project

Cablevision Systems Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CSC Holdings, LLC, owns and operates cable systems and owns companies that provide regional news, local programming, and advertising sales services for the cable television industry and Ethernet data, Internet, voice and video transport, and managed services to the business market. The company has market cap of $22.35 billion. The firm was founded in 1997 and is based in Bethpage, New York. It has a 151.29 P/E ratio.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) stake by 365,089 shares to 5.22M valued at $76.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) stake by 106,100 shares and now owns 106,215 shares. Whiting Petroleum Corp. was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold HEP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 31.02 million shares or 2.98% less from 31.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Groesbeck Management Nj owns 129,240 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.02% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) for 23,400 shares. Grassi owns 8,600 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% stake. Fifth Third Bancorp accumulated 5,000 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Company holds 700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.54M are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. Advisory Rech has invested 0.36% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Monetary Management Gru invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3,354 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 28 shares. 31,044 are owned by Avalon Limited Liability Corporation. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.35% or 144,565 shares in its portfolio. 5.22M were reported by Energy Income Partners Llc.

Analysts await Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.38 per share. HEP’s profit will be $44.28M for 17.10 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Holly Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.