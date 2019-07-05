EPS for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) Expected At $-0.47; Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN)’s Sentiment Is 0

Analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to report $-0.47 EPS on August, 6.After having $-0.32 EPS previously, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 46.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 188,857 shares traded. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Northwest Natural Gas Company stores and distributes natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. It has a 30.39 P/E ratio. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Oregon and southwest Washington.

Analysts await Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.21 EPS, down 2,000.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Northwest Natural Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -112.14% negative EPS growth.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Northwest Natural Holding Company for 40,000 shares. Mengis Capital Management Inc. owns 5,500 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) has 0.13% invested in the company for 1,500 shares. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 18 shares.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. The firm is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.