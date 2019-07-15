EPS for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) Expected At $-0.47; GI DYNAMICS OTHER (GIDYL) Sellers Increased By 126.98% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to report $-0.47 EPS on August, 6.After having $-0.32 EPS previously, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 46.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 316,850 shares traded. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

GI DYNAMICS INC OTHER (OTCMKTS:GIDYL) had an increase of 126.98% in short interest. GIDYL’s SI was 28,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 126.98% from 12,600 shares previously. With 13,800 avg volume, 2 days are for GI DYNAMICS INC OTHER (OTCMKTS:GIDYL)’s short sellers to cover GIDYL’s short positions. It closed at $0.016 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

GI Dynamics, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the design and application of devices and disease management solutions for treatment of metabolic diseases. The company has market cap of $34.70 million. The firm offers EndoBarrier, a medical device that is indicated for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity. It currently has negative earnings. It serves health care providers, such as hospitals and physicians; and third-party distributors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $3.28 billion. The firm is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

More notable recent Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Allogene Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allogene Therapeutics Announces Expansion of Scientific Advisory Board – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.