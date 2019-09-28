EPS for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) Expected At $0.69; VITALITY BIOPHARMA (VBIO) SI Decreased By 14.18%

Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report $0.69 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.15% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. ABTX’s profit would be $14.60 million giving it 11.61 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 2.99% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 76,957 shares traded. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) has declined 23.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ABTX News: 09/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 9, 2018 11:01:43 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair led the House in reciting the Pledge of; 07/03/2018 – ALLEGIANCE COAL LTD AHQ.AX – DAVID FAWCETT IS APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 2, 2018 9:31:45 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair led the House in reciting the Pledge of; 18/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 18, 2018 12:01:36 P.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Foxx to lead the Members in; 10/04/2018 – NikoHealth Announces ISP Business Relationship with Allegiance Group; 12/04/2018 – Allegiance Bank Selects Wolters Kluwer’s CRA Wiz® and Fair Lending Wiz® Solutions; 26/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 26, 2018 12:02:25 P.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Gabbard to lead the Members in; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:32:20 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair led the House in reciting the Pledge of; 13/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 13, 2018 2:01:30 P.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Mr. Thompson of PA to lead the Member; 10/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 10, 2018 2:02:10 P.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Mr. Smucker to lead the Members in

VITALITY BIOPHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:VBIO) had a decrease of 14.18% in short interest. VBIO’s SI was 79,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.18% from 93,100 shares previously. With 19,500 avg volume, 4 days are for VITALITY BIOPHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:VBIO)’s short sellers to cover VBIO’s short positions. The stock increased 8.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.13. About 6,176 shares traded. Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. The company has market cap of $678.12 million. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.95 P/E ratio. The firm also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. focuses on the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.97 million. The Company’s products in pipeline include VITA-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation that is used for the acute treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VITA-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for use in the chronic treatment of neuropathic pain, irritable bowel syndrome, muscle spasticity in multiple sclerosis, and opioid-induced bowel dysfunction. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Stevia First Corp. and changed its name to Vitality Biopharma, Inc. in July 2016.