EPS for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) Expected At $0.69; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Trimmed By $486,324 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 41.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Legg Mason Asset Management Japan holds 8,901 shares with $683,000 value, down from 15,300 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $304.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86M shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions

Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report $0.69 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.15% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. ABTX’s profit would be $14.60 million giving it 12.14 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 2.99% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 240,274 shares traded or 139.65% up from the average. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) has declined 23.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ABTX News: 30/05/2018 – Allegiance Capital Wins D CEO’s 2018 “M&A Deal of the Year”; 12/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 12, 2018 12:01:56 P.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Mrs. Roby to lead the Members in; 19/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 19, 2018 2:01:46 P.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Mr. Dunn to lead the Members in; 19/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 19, 2018 9:01:49 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair led the House in reciting the Pledge of; 20/03/2018 – Allegiance Capital Corporation Ranks Among North Texas’ Top 3 Largest Investment Banking Firms; 22/03/2018 – Meet the Home Team Without any Home Team Allegiance (Podcast); 08/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 8, 2018 9:01:44 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Mr. Capuano to lead the Members in; 21/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 21, 2018 11:01:58 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Mr. Trott to lead the Members in; 02/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 2, 2018 9:31:45 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair led the House in reciting the Pledge of; 05/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 5, 2018 12:09:01 P.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair led the House in reciting the Pledge of

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Texas Money Limited, Texas-based fund reported 71,618 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc invested in 0.27% or 46,690 shares. Wade G W &, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 811,907 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 9,500 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Coldstream Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.43% or 68,117 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9.38 million shares. Stone Run Capital Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 4,579 shares. Villere St Denis J & Com Llc has 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Capital, California-based fund reported 9.48 million shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 185,631 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corporation invested in 190,179 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 106,399 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 603,427 shares. Bontempo Ohly Limited Liability Company owns 40,128 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt accumulated 15,138 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 12.61% above currents $72.08 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. The company has market cap of $708.80 million. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It has a 13.54 P/E ratio. The firm also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans.

