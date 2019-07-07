EPS for Alleghany (Y) Expected At $9.25; Shorts at UNI SELECT CDA ORDINARY SHARES (UNIEF) Raised By 102.4%

Analysts expect Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report $9.25 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 5.42% from last quarter’s $9.78 EPS. Y’s profit would be $133.59M giving it 19.08 P/E if the $9.25 EPS is correct. After having $9.66 EPS previously, Alleghany Corporation’s analysts see -4.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $705.92. About 58,297 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE

UNI SELECT INC CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had an increase of 102.4% in short interest. UNIEF’s SI was 25,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 102.4% from 12,500 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 127 days are for UNI SELECT INC CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UNIEF)’s short sellers to cover UNIEF’s short positions. It closed at $9.21 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Uni-Select Inc. distributes automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America. The company has market cap of $393.83 million. The firm operates through Paint and Related Products, and Automotive Products divisions. It has a 15.88 P/E ratio. It also distributes automotive parts, tools, and equipment to the aftermarket.

More notable recent Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Uni-Select Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Uni-Select: An Intriguing American Business Hiding In Canada – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “WFD UNIBAIL RODAMCO NV 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG ADR 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. Owns Dominant Niche Online Platforms That You’ve Never Heard Of – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2016.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alleghany Corporation (Y) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Alleghany Corporation Announces Executive Appointments – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Alleghany Corporation shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 2,600 shares. 14,540 are held by Eaton Vance Management. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 3,015 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Principal Grp reported 63,830 shares. California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.21% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 6,839 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 2,607 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York reported 6,578 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us reported 51,272 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,176 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Andra Ap holds 0.15% or 8,300 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 35,350 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp invested in 464 shares.