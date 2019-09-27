EPS for Alkermes plc (ALKS) Expected At $-0.39; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Among 3 analysts covering Capital Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Capital Counties Properties PLC has GBX 240 highest and GBX 190 lowest target. GBX 210’s average target is -9.33% below currents GBX 231.6 stock price. Capital Counties Properties PLC had 25 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Add” rating by Peel Hunt given on Monday, June 17. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, July 26. JP Morgan maintained Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Underweight” rating. See Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) latest ratings:

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.12 billion. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Alkermes plc shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.59 million shares or 0.20% less from 148.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Gru Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.11% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) or 21.84M shares. Auxier Asset Management reported 27,651 shares stake. Captrust Advisors has 6,240 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 131,370 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Financial holds 14,795 shares. Ltd Llc invested 0.16% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 83,965 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 36,496 shares. Rafferty Asset Llc invested in 0.09% or 226,147 shares. 269,382 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.95M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Raymond James Svcs invested in 29,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein L P invested in 84,631 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Among 4 analysts covering Alkermes plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ALKS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Alkermes plc – Ordinary Shares has $3300 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 48.69% above currents $19.84 stock price. Alkermes plc – Ordinary Shares had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Goldman Sachs. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley.