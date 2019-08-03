EPS for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Expected At $1.13; Unitil (UTL)’s Sentiment Is 1.51

Analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report $1.13 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.47 EPS change or 71.21% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. BABA’s profit would be $2.94B giving it 35.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s analysts see 28.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND

Unitil Corp (UTL) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 65 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 43 trimmed and sold holdings in Unitil Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 9.27 million shares, up from 8.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Unitil Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 35 Increased: 44 New Position: 21.

More notable recent Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Unitil Reports Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:UTL – GlobeNewswire" on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Unitil Corp (UTL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Unitil Corporation (UTL) CEO Tom Meissner on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 03, 2019

Analysts await Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UTL’s profit will be $2.09 million for 105.38 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Unitil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.15% negative EPS growth.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $880.52 million. It operates through three divisions: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. It has a 19.8 P/E ratio. The firm distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation for 237,731 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc owns 384,369 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 0.78% invested in the company for 197,690 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 0.51% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 171,635 shares.

The stock increased 1.04% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $59.01. About 49,251 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (UTL) has risen 15.23% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.23% the S&P500.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce firm in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $419.18 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It has a 46.04 P/E ratio. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace.