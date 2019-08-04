EPS for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Expected At $1.13; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Lowered Owens Ill (OI) Position By $756,000

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased Owens Ill Inc (OI) stake by 24.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 42,000 shares as Owens Ill Inc (OI)’s stock declined 13.29%. The Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 131,000 shares with $2.49M value, down from 173,000 last quarter. Owens Ill Inc now has $1.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 4.66 million shares traded or 292.38% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc

Analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report $1.13 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.47 EPS change or 71.21% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. BABA’s profit would be $2.94 billion giving it 35.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s analysts see 28.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 27.90% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs

Among 2 analysts covering Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Owens-Illinois had 8 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 7, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 57,027 shares to 213,327 valued at $20.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 131,000 shares. Veon Ltd was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei holds 8,969 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 5,681 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 46,974 shares. 339,600 are held by South Dakota Investment Council. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 29,752 shares. Wedge Capital L LP Nc invested in 1.03% or 4.77 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 32,200 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 74,709 shares. Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Tarbox Family Office holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc holds 44,951 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cumberland Prtnrs holds 1.04% or 544,150 shares in its portfolio. Spitfire Capital Limited Liability reported 9.23% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 0% stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 49,901 shares.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce firm in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $419.18 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It has a 46.04 P/E ratio. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research.