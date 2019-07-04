EPS for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Expected At $2.12; Southeastern Asset Management Trimmed By $15.33 Million Its Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) Stake

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) stake by 14.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 1.53 million shares as Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI)’s stock declined 13.73%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 9.03M shares with $92.14M value, down from 10.57M last quarter. Cnh Industrial Nv now has $14.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 938,518 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION

Analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report $2.12 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 12.77% from last quarter’s $1.88 EPS. ALXN’s profit would be $475.38M giving it 15.73 P/E if the $2.12 EPS is correct. After having $2.19 EPS previously, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -3.20% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $133.35. About 1.02 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: RECENT COURT DECISION RELATES TO DIFFERENT LEGAL ISSUE; 12/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $156; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: No Compulsory License of Soliris(R) Was Requested or Granted in Brazil; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris® (Eculizumab); 11/04/2018 – Alexion takes its first step in beefing up the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share

Among 5 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company has market cap of $29.90 billion. The firm offers Soliris , a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It has a 71.62 P/E ratio. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,508 are held by Pitcairn Co. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 107,893 shares. 12,674 are owned by Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.04% or 59,968 shares. Agf owns 5,076 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.06% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 46,179 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa holds 9,031 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 11,800 shares. Axa invested in 708,405 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Lc owns 2.88M shares. Hartford Investment accumulated 0.09% or 24,203 shares. Stifel Fin owns 0.03% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 81,078 shares. Miles Cap holds 0.21% or 1,786 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 7,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Allstate reported 8,925 shares.

