EPS for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Expected At $2.12; Blue Harbour Group LP Has Increased Its Zynga (ZNGA) Position

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased Zynga Inc (ZNGA) stake by 6.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Harbour Group Lp acquired 417,500 shares as Zynga Inc (ZNGA)’s stock rose 26.33%. The Blue Harbour Group Lp holds 6.47 million shares with $34.49M value, up from 6.05 million last quarter. Zynga Inc now has $5.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 16.15 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents

Analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report $2.12 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 12.77% from last quarter’s $1.88 EPS. ALXN’s profit would be $475.38 million giving it 14.25 P/E if the $2.12 EPS is correct. After having $2.19 EPS previously, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -3.20% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $120.82. About 1.34M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Safety Profile of ALXN1210 Consistent With That Seen for Soliris; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 11/04/2018 – STATEMENT BY THE INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF WILSON THERAPEUTICS IN RELATION TO THE PUBLIC OFFER FROM ALEXION; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SEES 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.75; 24/04/2018 – ALEXION: OFFER DOCUMENT ON ALEXION’S RECOMMENDED PUBLIC CASH; 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) stake by 550,000 shares to 27.91 million valued at $330.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) stake by 870,000 shares and now owns 8.99M shares. On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) was reduced too.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $549,478 activity. $549,478 worth of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares were sold by Ryan Jeffrey Miles.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company has market cap of $27.09 billion. The firm offers Soliris , a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It has a 64.89 P/E ratio. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency.