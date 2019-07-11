EPS for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Expected At $1.72; John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) Sentiment Is 1.6

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.70, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 8 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 5 reduced and sold stakes in John Hancock Income Securities Trust. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 3.32 million shares, up from 3.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding John Hancock Income Securities Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report $1.72 EPS on July, 29 after the close.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 4.88% from last quarter’s $1.64 EPS. ARE’s profit would be $204.20M giving it 21.33 P/E if the $1.72 EPS is correct. After having $1.71 EPS previously, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.’s analysts see 0.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $146.75. About 223,739 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $4.82 million activity. On Friday, February 8 RICHARDSON JAMES H sold $660,150 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 5,000 shares. MARCUS JOEL S sold 10,000 shares worth $1.30 million. Shares for $659,600 were sold by Banks Jennifer on Friday, February 8. Cunningham John H had sold 5,000 shares worth $661,300. On Friday, February 8 the insider CIRUZZI VINCENT sold $874,435.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., a real estate investment trust , engages in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. The company has market cap of $17.42 billion. The Company’s properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. It has a 43.87 P/E ratio. The firm offers its properties for lease primarily to universities and independent not-for-profit institutions; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, life science product, service, biodefense, and translational research entities, as well as governmental agencies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl owns 23,424 shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 285,326 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 2,461 shares. Invesco has 0.15% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 3.14 million shares. Proshare Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 38,681 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 72,697 shares. 14,217 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Llc. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated holds 87 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.03% or 8,443 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 30,600 shares. Personal Corporation accumulated 0% or 1,667 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.04% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Among 2 analysts covering Alexandria Equities (NYSE:ARE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Alexandria Equities had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) earned “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of ARE in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 9,236 shares traded. John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) has risen 3.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in John Hancock Income Securities Trust for 803,322 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 1.26 million shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.28% invested in the company for 140,792 shares. The New York-based M&R Capital Management Inc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 74,368 shares.