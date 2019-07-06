EPS for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) Expected At $-0.51; Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Had 3 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ZBH in report on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform”. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. See Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $120 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bernstein

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Needham 155.0000

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $113 New Target: $117 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform New Target: $145 Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $135 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $132 New Target: $143 Maintain

Analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) to report $-0.51 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 10.87% from last quarter’s $-0.46 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 30.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 98,397 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 14.22% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Per Shr $1.40; 15/05/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – LOOK FORWARD TO PRESENTING RESULTS OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 OR EARLY 2019; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Allergic Conjunctivitis Phase 3 Clinical Trial; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $42.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 01/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Presents Dry Eye Disease Phase 2a Clinical Trial Results at the Association for Research in Vision and Oph

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $24.13 billion. It operates through four divisions: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic , and Dental. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

More notable recent Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) and Encourages Zimmer Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zimmer taps BMY vet as CFO – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE: ZBH Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $117.81. About 787,718 shares traded. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has risen 2.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBH News: 15/05/2018 – Edmond de Rothschild Adds Zimmer Biomet, Buys More Celgene: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Announces FDA Clearance Of The Comprehensive(R) Augmented Baseplate For Shoulder Reconstruction; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- AIM Tibial Nails intramedullary fixation rod – NON-STERILE; Item numbers: 810508255 NAIL TIB DYN 08; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with; 16/04/2018 – ZIMMER BIOMET – PLANS LIMITED LAUNCH OF PERSONA TM TIBIA IN FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR, FOLLOWED BY A FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 28/03/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Spine Announces Mobi-C® Cervical Disc Seven-Year Follow-Up Data Published in International Journal of Spine Surgery; 22/05/2018 – ZIMMER BIOMET REPORTS 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR ZYSTON® STRUT OPEN T; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX POR FEM F-L CR-FLEX POR FEM F-R MINUS CR-FLEX POR FEM G-L This device is indicated for; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- Persona Partial Knee Spacer Blocks To assist in partial knee arthroplasty surgery; 01/05/2018 – Quin Arts Launches `In Bloom’ Exhibition Co-Curated by DK Johnston and Lori Zimmer

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $164.39 million. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014.

Among 2 analysts covering Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aldeyra Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald.