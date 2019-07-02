EPS for Alcoa (AA) Expected At $0.10; Sei Investments Company Has Boosted Its Aspen Technology (AZPN) Position

Sei Investments Company increased Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) stake by 12.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company acquired 18,971 shares as Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)’s stock rose 16.38%. The Sei Investments Company holds 166,721 shares with $17.39M value, up from 147,750 last quarter. Aspen Technology Inc now has $8.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $126.73. About 324,794 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77

Analysts expect Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) to report $0.10 EPS on July, 17 after the close.They anticipate $1.42 EPS change or 93.42% from last quarter’s $1.52 EPS. AA’s profit would be $18.55 million giving it 57.30 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, Alcoa Corporation’s analysts see -143.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 3.42M shares traded. Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has declined 52.21% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.64% the S&P500. Some Historical AA News: 18/04/2018 – ALCOA SAYS IT HAS ASSUMED A 6-MONTH OUTAGE AT ALUNORTE; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 03/04/2018 – ALCOA – SIGNED GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACTS TO TRANSFER ABOUT $555 MLN IN OBLIGATIONS, AND RELATED ASSETS, OF DEFINED BENEFIT PENSION PLANS IN CANADA; 23/03/2018 – Alcoa Seen as Tariff Winner as U.S. Gains Counter Aluminum Glut; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – ALCOA SIGNS GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACTS TO TRANSFER CANADIAN PENSIO; 17/05/2018 – ALCOA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF DEBT OFFERING; 18/04/2018 – ALCOA LIFTS 2018 EBITDA EST TO $3.5B-$3.7B FROM $2.6B-$2.8B; 22/05/2018 – ALCOA – IN 2018, EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FURTHER LIABILITY OPTIMIZATION OF ABOUT $200 MLN BY CONTRIBUTIONS TO ITS PENSION PLANS OR REDUCING FUNDED DEBT IN BRAZIL; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact

Sei Investments Company decreased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 125,524 shares to 211,493 valued at $26.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) stake by 26,202 shares and now owns 7,219 shares. Ishares Tr (SCZ) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aspen Technology had 6 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained the shares of AZPN in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 4 by Benchmark.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp holds 0.03% or 112,429 shares in its portfolio. 3,825 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Jefferies stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). 6,620 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Limited Liability. Clearbridge Ltd Company accumulated 1.75 million shares. D E Shaw & Co Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 600 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.6% or 612,397 shares. Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Com has 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 2,766 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Among 2 analysts covering Alcoa (NYSE:AA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alcoa had 12 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $35 target. The stock of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 14 by Goldman Sachs.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company has market cap of $4.25 billion. It operates through six divisions, Bauxite, Alumina, Aluminum, Cast Products, Energy, and Rolled Products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers aluminum cast products; and aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage, food, and pet food.