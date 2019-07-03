EPS for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO) Expected At $-1.44; Asml Holding N.V. – Ads Represents 1 Ordinary Shar (ASML) Shorts Raised By 21.81%

Analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to report $-1.44 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 18.03% from last quarter’s $-1.22 EPS. After having $-1.39 EPS previously, Albireo Pharma, Inc.’s analysts see 3.60% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 25,573 shares traded. Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has risen 22.72% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALBO News: 15/03/2018 ALBIREO PHARMA INC – ABOUT $200 MLN CURRENT CASH BALANCE EXPECTED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2021; 16/05/2018 – Albireo Enrolls First Patient in Phase 3 PFIC Trial of A4250; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma; 27/03/2018 – Albireo Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – ALBIREO PHARMA INC ALBO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 03/04/2018 – Albireo Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 17/05/2018 – Albireo Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 14/05/2018 – Tekla Capital Buys New 1% Position in Albireo Pharma; 01/05/2018 – Huron Capital’s Albireo Energy Adds Eighth Company to Platform; 19/03/2018 – Albireo Pharma at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today

Asml Holding N.V. – Ads Represents 1 Ordinary Shar (NASDAQ:ASML) had an increase of 21.81% in short interest. ASML's SI was 1.92 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 21.81% from 1.57M shares previously. With 890,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Asml Holding N.V. – Ads Represents 1 Ordinary Shar (NASDAQ:ASML)'s short sellers to cover ASML's short positions. The SI to Asml Holding N.V. – Ads Represents 1 Ordinary Shar's float is 0.46%. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.83. About 294,366 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems with a focus on lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. The company has market cap of $90.65 billion. The firm offers TWINSCAN systems, which are equipped with i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. It has a 30.73 P/E ratio. The Company’s TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems that place water between the wafer and a systemÂ’s projection lens to enhance focus and enable circuit line width to shrink to smaller dimensions.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $367.84 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. It currently has negative earnings. The company's clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption.

