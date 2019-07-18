EPS for Albemarle (ALB) Expected At $1.43; Albemarle (ALB) Sentiment Is 1.24

Analysts expect Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report $1.43 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 5.15% from last quarter’s $1.36 EPS. ALB’s profit would be $151.51M giving it 12.69 P/E if the $1.43 EPS is correct. After having $1.23 EPS previously, Albemarle Corporation’s analysts see 16.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $72.56. About 302,682 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Sales $3.2B-$3.4B; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business

Albemarle Corp (ALB) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It's up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 228 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 184 reduced and sold their holdings in Albemarle Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 92.10 million shares, down from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Albemarle Corp in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.69 billion. The firm offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It has a 11.27 P/E ratio. It also makes cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets.

Among 8 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Albemarle had 12 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $81 target in Tuesday, February 5 report. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ALB in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $113 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$73.05, Is It Time To Put Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Albemarle Corporation’s (NYSE:ALB) 2.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Albemarle – More Than Just Lithium – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Battery Stocks for High-Powered Gains – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Albemarle Corporation shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg holds 491,619 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 5,600 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 153,412 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 24,000 shares. Agf Investments America stated it has 1.64% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Grimes &, Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,110 shares. Maryland-based Profund Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 244,329 were accumulated by Scout Invests. Davenport Limited Liability has 186,041 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 20,575 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset has 6,200 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn accumulated 302,261 shares. Moreover, Appleton Inc Ma has 0.19% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity. Marlow DeeAnne J bought $70,850 worth of stock.

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation for 27,450 shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 916,940 shares or 3.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Management Corp Va has 3.05% invested in the company for 135,564 shares. The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 2.3% in the stock. Professional Advisory Services Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 130,279 shares.

