EPS for Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY) Expected At $0.34; Peoples Bancorp Has 1.76 Sentiment

Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.03, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 58 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 33 sold and decreased equity positions in Peoples Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 11.07 million shares, up from 10.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Peoples Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 28 Increased: 43 New Position: 15.

Analysts expect Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. AKZOY’s profit would be $239.87M giving it 21.55 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Akzo Nobel N.V.’s analysts see -5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 132,969 shares traded or 210.35% up from the average. Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $12,038 activity.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 21,398 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) has declined 12.10% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) 1Q EPS 64c; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition of ASB Fincl Corp; 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. for 211,375 shares. Pl Capital Advisors Llc owns 143,243 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.55% invested in the company for 219,155 shares. The California-based Private Management Group Inc has invested 0.55% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 187,230 shares.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding firm for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products. The company has market cap of $676.22 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and direct and indirect consumer loans. It has a 12.8 P/E ratio. It also offers overdraft protection services; debit and automated teller machine cards; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashierÂ’s checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90M for 11.34 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Akzo Nobel N.V. produces and sells paints and coatings worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.68 billion. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. It has a 21.53 P/E ratio. The firm offers its decorative paints under the Coral, Dulux, Flexa, Hammerite, Sadolin and Sikkens brands.