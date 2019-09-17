EPS for Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY) Expected At $0.34; Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 Has 2.2 Sentiment

Analysts expect Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. AKZOY’s profit would be $241.39 million giving it 21.79 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Akzo Nobel N.V.’s analysts see -5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29.63. About 197,139 shares traded or 419.76% up from the average. Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.63, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 22 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 10 decreased and sold stock positions in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2. The funds in our database now own: 4.63 million shares, up from 3.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 18 New Position: 4.

Akzo Nobel N.V. produces and sells paints and coatings worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.04 billion. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. It has a 21.77 P/E ratio. The firm offers its decorative paints under the Coral, Dulux, Flexa, Hammerite, Sadolin and Sikkens brands.

The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 7,772 shares traded. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) has risen 0.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.37% the S&P500.

Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 for 813,582 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Co owns 516,645 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.75% invested in the company for 388,956 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.74% in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 49,087 shares.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $107.89 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.