EPS for Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY) Expected At $0.28; James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Covered By 0 Bulls

Analysts expect Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to report $0.28 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. AKZOY’s profit would be $199.32 million giving it 27.66 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Akzo Nobel N.V.’s analysts see 55.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 24,527 shares traded. Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering James River Group Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. James River Group Hldgs had 6 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Compass Point. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, February 21. See James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: Ltd. – Common Shares Rating: B. Riley New Target: $38.0000 40.0000

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $47 New Target: $39 Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Maintain

15/01/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Initiates Coverage On

Akzo Nobel N.V. produces and sells paints and coatings worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.05 billion. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its decorative paints under the Coral, Dulux, Flexa, Hammerite, Sadolin and Sikkens brands.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.59 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.