EPS for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) Expected At $-0.35; 2 Analysts Covering JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)

Among 2 analysts covering JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. JD Sports Fashion PLC had 19 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and GBX 500 target in Friday, January 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Berenberg. Peel Hunt maintained JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) on Wednesday, July 3 with “Buy” rating. Berenberg maintained the shares of JD in report on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Tuesday, January 29. The stock of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of JD in report on Tuesday, January 29 with “Buy” rating. Berenberg maintained the shares of JD in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. See JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) latest ratings:

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor biology. The company has market cap of $503.28 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a HIF portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Capital Management Limited Com reported 213,942 shares. Baupost Gru Ltd Ma stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Voya Investment Ltd has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Element Capital Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 32,909 shares. Amer Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 54,714 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & Co reported 351,787 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,934 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 888,981 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spark Investment Management Lc holds 0.19% or 488,500 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtn reported 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0% or 13,377 shares in its portfolio. Northern holds 0% or 1.12 million shares. Alps Advsrs Inc holds 282,329 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 10,974 are held by Stifel Financial Corp. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 45,100 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Akebia Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 12. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of AKBA in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

The stock decreased 0.13% or GBX 0.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 619.4. About 441,917 shares traded. JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment. The company has market cap of 6.03 billion GBP. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor divisions. It has a 23.03 P/E ratio. The firm retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.